Paldies ASV armijas vokāli instrumentālajam ansamblim par profesionalitāti. Jūs bijāt fantastiski.

Paldies Amerikas Vēstniecībai Latvijā par atbalstu pasākuma organizēšanā.

On the 7th of May Culture center of Lielvarde was energized by special guests - the USA Army Europe and Africa band & chorus. For two whole hours guests had a chance to enjoy the wonderful music, created by the energetic and enthusiastic performers. They charmed the listeners not only with their vocal and instrumental performance but also with their vibrant choreography and open hearts.

Huge thank you to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus for their professionalism. You were fantastic!

Thank you to the United States Embassy - Riga, Latvia for their support in organizing the event.​

