Ceturtdiena, 09.10.2025 23:58
Elga, Elgars, Helga
Ceturtdiena, 09.10.2025 23:58
Elga, Elgars, Helga
Ceturtdiena, 12. maijs, 2022 11:03

Paldies ASV armijas vokāli instrumentālajam ansamblim - Jūs bijāt fantastiski!

ogresnovads.lv
Paldies ASV armijas vokāli instrumentālajam ansamblim - Jūs bijāt fantastiski!
Egīls Helmanis - Paldies ASV armijas vokāli instrumentālajam ansamblim par profesionalitāti. Jūs bijāt fantastiski.
Ceturtdiena, 12. maijs, 2022 11:03

Paldies ASV armijas vokāli instrumentālajam ansamblim - Jūs bijāt fantastiski!

ogresnovads.lv

7.maijā Lielvārdes Kultūras namu ieskandināja īpaši viesi - ASV armijas vokāli instrumentālais ansamblis. Divu stundu garumā apmeklētājiem bija iespēja baudīt brīnišķīgu mūziku, atraktīvus un aizrautīgus izpildītājus. Viņi apbūra klausītājus ne tikai ar vokālajām un instrumentālajām dotībām, bet arī ar krāšņo horeogrāfiju un atvērtību. 

Paldies ASV armijas vokāli instrumentālajam ansamblim par profesionalitāti. Jūs bijāt fantastiski. 

Paldies Amerikas Vēstniecībai Latvijā par atbalstu pasākuma organizēšanā. 

On the 7th of May Culture center of Lielvarde was energized by special guests - the USA Army Europe and Africa band & chorus.  For two whole hours guests had a chance to enjoy the wonderful music, created by the energetic and enthusiastic performers. They charmed the listeners not only with their vocal and instrumental performance but also with their vibrant choreography and open hearts. 

Huge thank you to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus for their professionalism. You were fantastic! 

Thank you to the United States Embassy - Riga, Latvia for their support in organizing the event.​

Fotogalerija šeit:

OgreNet iesaka

Sekojiet mums līdzi sociālajos medijos. Jaunākie notikumi, interesanti stāsti, izklaide un kultūra.

Latvijas pasts Mediju Atbalsta Fonds
Vēlaties izteikt savu viedokli par portālu? Pamanījāt kļūdu? Ir problēma, ko vēlaties apspriest publiski? Vēlaties iesūtīt rakstu par Jums aktuālu tēmu? Varbūt Jums vajadzīgs padoms? Rakstiet uz info@ogrenet.lv. Centīsimies palīdzēt!

Izdevējs: SIA "Ogres Balss". 
Reģ. nr.: 40103433357. 
Juridiskā adrese: Lāčplēša iela 24
Autortiesības © Ogrenet 2025. 
Visas tiesības aizsargātas.
Vai piekrītat šajā vietnē izmantot analītikas un mārketinga sīkdatnes, saskaņā ar mūsu privātuma politiku?